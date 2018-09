Stockholm

Sweden´s centre-right opposition and the far right ousted Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a vote of no-confidence on Tuesday, as the left and right blocs wrangle over who can form a new government after neither won a majority in September 9 elections. Lofven´s departure was widely anticipated.

The head of the opposition four-party Alliance, Ulf Kristersson, has since election night insisted that he intends to try to form a government. —AFP

