Swedish cartoonist behind blasphemous caricatures killed in car crash

STOCKHOLM – A Swedish artist, who hurt sentiments of the Muslim world by making blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 2007, was killed in a car crash near Markaryd town in southern Sweden.

Lars Vilks, 75, was reportedly traveling along with two police officials Sunday night when his vehicle smashed into a truck, leaving all dead on the spot.

The truck driver has received injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

Swedish police said that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision between vehicles.

The cartoonist lived under police protection since he stirred controversy and sparked wide range of protests in Islamic countries by publishing blasphemous caricatures.

In September 2007, Vilks had a $100,000 bounty placed on his head by an Al-Qaeda faction in Iraq in response to the blasphemous caricatures.

Muslims across the world consider any depiction of the holy Prophet offensive.

