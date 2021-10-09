Sweden’s Parliament to debate on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir this month

ISLAMABAD – Two resolutions have been tabled in the Swedish Parliament, seeking discussion on deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The development marks a major diplomatic achievement of the foreign policy of Pakistan that has been raising voice for Kashmiris since India’s illegal occupation.

The resolutions urge Swedish government to extend its full support to a settlement of Kashmir dispute, which is of utmost importance to enable a peace process.

The parliament will hold a debate on these motions later this month.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has termed the current situation in the occupied territory as the most volatile after the rapid surge in human rights abuses.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesman expressed concern over the increasing incidents of target killing of civilians in the territory.

On the other hand, Indian police have arrested over 540 Kashmiris during house raids in various areas of the territory in the last couple of days.

Indian police locked up the main entrance of Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti’s residence in Srinagar to prevent her from visiting Islamabad district.

