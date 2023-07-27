Sweden’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that his government is trying to change the law to prevent future attacks on the Holy Quran, describing them as “despicable.” Tobias Billstrom spoke by phone with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf, according to Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During their conversation, Billstrom pointed to constitutional restrictions that limit the ability of his government to prevent such behaviour while expressing deep regret over such actions. “We are working to ensure that the disrespect towards the Holy Quran is not repeated,” he said.—Anadolu Agency