Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said the government was examining whether it could ban the desecration of the Holy Quran or books belonging to other faiths illegal after the recent Holy Quran burnings “damaged” the country’s security.

A person, who migrated from Iraq to Sweden, burned pages of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm on the first day of Eid ul Adha, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and condemnation from Pope Francis.

The Swedish Security Services, in response to the incident, claimed that such action left the country less safe.

The police, due to security concerns, have this year rejected several applications seeking permission to hold protests and burn the Holy Quran.