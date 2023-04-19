Sweden ambassador Henrik Persson visits Safe City

The Ambassador of Sweden in Pakistan Henrik Persson along with his team visited the Safe City Islamabad, a police public relations officer said. He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan met with the Swedish delegation and discussed various issues.

On the occasion, Capital Police Officer Safe City and SSP Safe City Operations were also present. During the visit, the delegation was briefed about various sections of Safe City and informed that the coverage of Safe City has been extended to different areas of the city while various private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses have also been linked with Safe City.

The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control centre and the centralized system of the project including the emergency control centre.