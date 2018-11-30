Sweden Embassy showcases photo exhibition

Salim Ahmed

With the objective to highlight male role models and create a dialogue on gender equality in parenthood, Embassy of Sweden showcased a photo exhibition at Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarter Lahore on Friday. The event was attended by Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi and Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson who expressed their thoughts with the audience along with MD PSCA Malik Ali Amir, COO Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO Kamran Khan. The event was attended by bouts of young officers from PSCA, Punjab Police and City Traffic Police with a remarkable number of female officers.

The photos and captions explored how Pakistani fathers viewed their own male role in contrast to the traditional parental role. The exhibition expressed that Pakistani working-fathers were highly motivated and determined to be actively present in their children’s lives.

“Child-rearing is an equal responsibility of both parents. Next exhibition will portray Police Dads taking care of their offspring along with their professions. Future event will be organized in Police Training Schools. We are transforming Punjab Police on modern lines and its efficiency will improve systematically. We will soon be getting into a memorandum of understanding with Sweden for effective traffic management”, these views were expressed by IGP Amjad Javed Saleem onsite.

“We are here today to highlight fathers who are active and share responsibilities with their spouses. This exhibition aims to travel to different cities around Pakistan with a message that an evenly involved fatherhood is key to gender equality and so travels the child development with it. Equal parenting has positive effects on children and parents, as well as on society.” said Swedish Ambassador, Ingrid Johansson.

While escorting the guests to various sections of PSCA for real-time insight on authority’s operations, MD Malik Ali Amir felt proud to disclose that more than 20 percent of PSCA workforce comprised of an equally productive female officers. This fact was lauded by the Swedish Ambassador who later received a souvenir shield from the management of PSCA.

Share on: WhatsApp