Sweden managed to break the resilience of Belgium in the dying minutes of their Euros quarterfinal to book their place in the last four.

Defender Linda Sembrant got the only goal of the game in the stoppage time to finally break the resistance in what will be seen as a just result in many purists’ eyes as Belgium decided to sit back and hit on the counter allowing Sweden to pepper its goal with 34 shots.

Their strategy to sit back seemed to have failed after just 25 minutes when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home but after a VAR review was found to have been offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.

The second stanza was identical with Belgium holding resolute but facing the fusillade of shots from the Olympics Silver medalists leaving goalkeeper Nicky Evrard to deal with to fend them off including a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.

With time running out the expected goal finally came in the second minute of stoppage time as Sweden won a corner from the left that fell to Nathalie Bjorn at the back post. Her initial shot was blocked but Sembrant, who missed two of the group games through injury, reacted quickest to rifle the ball home.

With not much time left Sweden saw out the game against Belgium to reach the Euros semi-finals where they will take on the hosts, England.