Sweden finally found their feet in Euros to hammer Portugal and trump the Netherlands to the top of Group C while booking their place in the competition’s quarterfinals.

The Swedes ranked second in the World failed to live up to the billing with two very close contests against the Dutch and the Swiss. But they finally sprung to life when it matter the most to secure a 5-0 win against Portugal which created a relatively easier path for them in the quarterfinals.

They were relentless from the set pieces with their first four goals all coming from dead-ball situations.

Filippa Angeldal scored the first two goals of the game in the opening half, pouncing on a weak clearance from a corner to put the ball into the net for her first before curling home a first-time effort from the edge of the box after a short free kick for her second.

Portugal’s Carole Costa turned the ball into her own net to make it 3-0 before Kosovare Asllani scored their fourth from the spot after the break. Sweden finally scored from open play when Stina Blackstenius curled a shot in the top corner in the added time.

The win over Portugal ensured Sweden reached the Euros quarterfinals top of their group despite sharing the same amount of points with the Netherlands.

Despite their 4-1 win over Switzerland, the defending champions will have to face France in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Women’s Euro courtesy of finishing second in Group C.

Sweden awaits the runner-ups of Group D which will be decided tonight.