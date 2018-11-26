SWD officer charged over sexual harassment

Salim Ahmed

Ombudsperson Punjab for the protection against harassment of women at the workplace Mrs Rukhsana Gillani awarded a major penalty to an officer of Social Welfare Department on the complaint of headmistress of a school.

The complainant headmistress had alleged that the said officer had been harassing her by sexual demeaning attitude, physical conduct of sexual nature and pressurizing her to acceding his demands. The headmistress further, alleged that on her refusal to complying with his demands, the officer tried to take revenge by defaming her. Ombudsperson Punjab concluded the inquiry finding the accused officer Social Welfare guilty of causing harassment to the headmistress.

