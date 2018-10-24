Swat’s transition

PAKISTAN Army formally handed over administrative control of Swat to civil government after restoring peace and government’s authority in the militancy hit Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region. The transfer of administrative control in the area to civil administration comes months after a similar transition was made in the Lower and Upper Dir districts. Militants had destroyed the beautiful district by blowing up educational institutions and imposing various bans on women and killing innocent people. Pakistan Army not only regained the picturesque valley from the terrorists and restored peace there in just a few months but also carried out rehabilitation work including reconstruction of educational institutions to bring normalcy back in life of local people.

Today people of Swat are living without trepidation and fear. One can see smile on their faces, which is result of resilience of people of Swat and army’s role in bringing peace in the region. Now as civil authorities have been handed back the responsibility of security and administration of Swat after eleven years, heavy responsibility rests with them to carry forward the process of bringing improvement in the life of local people. One of the main reasons of militancy in the area was attributed to inequalities and grievances of people about the system as they wished to see police and justice system independent of political influence, strong institutions, realisation of local concerns and strong weapon control system. Swat’s case also offers us a future path correction, if similar situation emerged elsewhere.

It is now time that provincial government takes necessary administrative reforms and speed up development and thus restore confidence of local population on the civil institutions. Pakistan Army has done its part and now civil administration needs to fulfil its responsibility and take such steps that help in tapping the vast tourism potential of the area as doing so will generate a lot deal of economic activity and bring improvement in the income and living standards of the local people. As KP, CM is also from Swat and fully understands local problems, we hope he will do the needful for welfare and development of the area.

