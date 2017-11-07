Swat’s girl nominated for Int’l Peace Prize

Swat

Hira Akbar of Swat’s administrative center Saidu Sharif has been nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize by Kids Rights Foundation – an international organisation advocating for child rights around the globe.

The 14-year-old, who is the speaker of Child Rights Committee’s (CRC) parliament, has been nominated for the award to honour her efforts for child rights in Swat and raising her voice against injustice towards children.

Other than working for CRC, a local non-government organisation and raising her voice against underage marriages as well as the ordeal of physical abuse towards children in Swat’s schools, Akbar, a student of grade 7 is also a pigeon-keeping enthusiast.

While more than 156 children from all around the world have participated in the contest, talking to a TV channel, Akbar expressed high hopes of winning the award owing to her efforts for child rights.

The recipient of the award will be announced on November 15. Akbar’s nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize is not only a moment of pride for her family, but also for Swat and the whole nation.—INP