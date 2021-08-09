Swati directs for facilitating railway employees

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati directed the authorities concerned to provide more facilities to the Railway employees, saying that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Swati said this during his visit to Rawalpindi Railway Station and Railway Hospital on Monday where he kicked off the monsoon plantation drive by planting saplings.

During his visit to the Railway Hospital he inquired after the health of the patients and inspected different departments.

On the occasion, the administration officers of the hospital briefed the minister about health facilities being provided to the railway employees in the hospital.

He also planted saplings at Railway Hospital and Rawalpindi Railway Station under the Green Pakistan plantation campaign launched in the division as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Swati said that Pakistan Railways is making all-out efforts to plant maximum saplings at various points across the country under the monsoon plantation campaign.

He said that efforts are underway to make the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign a success so that a pollution free and healthy environment could be provided to future generations.

The minister urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success.

He further said that the division has identified open spaces and started plantation work to achieve the monsoon plantation target.

Divisional Superintendent, Railways Rawalpindi Division, Inamullah briefed the minister that the division has planted more saplings than the target set for the spring plantation campaign this year.—TLTP