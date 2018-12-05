Swati can be tried under Article 62(1)(f), says CJP

Observer Report

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday, hearing a case on the transfer of the Islamabad police chief, suggested that minister Azam Swati could be tried under Article 62(1)(f) — the same section that led to the disqualification last year of Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen.

Azam Swati submitted his written reply to the Supreme Court of Pakistan over the Joint Investigation Tribunal’s report.“Should we conduct a trial according to article 62 (1) (F) over here or send it somewhere else,” the CJP questioned during the proceedings.

Share on: WhatsApp