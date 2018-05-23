JUST few days before the end of incumbent government’s tenure, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak inaugurated on Monday 50 kilometre-long section of Swat motorway whilst the remaining portion as announced by the provincial CM will be completed by December this year.

Though one may raise questions and doubts about performance of the PTI’s provincial government for failing to complete the project in its stipulated period that was December 2017 but the fact of matter is that the motorway project is the first of its kind executed by any provincial government, which would bring prosperity to backward northern districts of the province including Swabi, Mardan, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral districts, Bajaur Agency and connect these with rest of the country. The motorway project will help promote tourism in the province besides creating economic opportunities for the local people. On completion, it would reduce the travel time from Chakdara to Peshawar or Islamabad at least by two hours. To make the project more beneficial and reap its full benefit, 10,000 acres of land has been acquired near Karnal Sher Interchange for establishment of an industrial zone under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which indeed will provide hundreds of thousands of job opportunities to the youth of the area and thus help alleviate the issue of unemployment. Though the PTI is often seen criticising the PML (N) government for focusing so much on the road infrastructure project but executing the Swat motorway project indicates that the party understands the significance of infrastructure projects for economic development, growth and other important social benefits. In addition, providing access to employment, social, health and education services makes a road network crucial in fighting against poverty. Currently, the PTI is beaming with confidence to win the next general elections and if the people repose confidence on them, we expect that the party will not neglect the development of infrastructure for its overall impact on the lives of the people. Then it is also important that such projects are also completed well within the given timeline in order to avoid escalation of cost.

