Swat Motorway to open new vistas of tourism, development

Swat

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, Fazal Hakeem has said that completion of Swat Motorway and Chakdara-Kalam Road will open new vistas of tourism, development and provide an easy and clean transportation facility for the area people. He said the project will not only bring revolutionary change in the lives of people but the scenic valleys of this beautiful division will also become more attractive and accessible for the tourists. On the occasion, officials from NHA, members of local government and area elites were also present. Talking to people at Rahimabad, Swat, Fazal Hakeem said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has closed the doors of bribery.—INP

