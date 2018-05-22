Swat Motorway to bring prosperity in KP’s northern district

PESHAWAR

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Monday inaugurated the first section of Provincial Swat Motorway being the first of its kind in the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the present government completed Bab-e-Peshawar Flyover in the shortest time and

initiated Bus Rapid Transit at Peshawar, being the fastest scheme of travelling facilities.

He said the mega project should have given one year for completion, but we wished to complete this mega project within our tenure.

He said our 3rd mega project is Swat Motorway,

the first section of which from motorway Karnal Sher Khan Interchange to Dhobian has been opened today while in the coming month upto Katlang and on 30th September 2018, the project upto Chakdara will be completed which is another project being completed before its stipulated time.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Asad Qaiser and Director General of the construction company FWO Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal Khan also addressed the inaugural ceremony at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange. Provincial Ministers, elite of the area and government officers in large number were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister said the opponent blames that what mega project PTI started in five years. He said if other parties have started a single mega project in the province in the last 65 years, they should show it to the people.

He said his government not only initiated mega projects of billion of rupees but our real mega projects are education, health, betterment in police system, elimination of corruption and supremacy of merit in which we have got great success.He said we would give answer of opponent’s questions in 2018 Elections. He said people would defeat them with overwhelming majority.

Pervez Khattak while talking about blames of corruption said that a corrupt person sees everyone as corrupt.

He said the completion of these mega projects would enhance employment opportunities, but would promote tourism and would give a lot profit to the provincial exchequer. Addressing the ceremony, DG FWO Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal Khan said that Swat Motorway was a game changer for the area which would be remembered for centuries.

He said the completion of this project would lesser the distance upto Chakdara as 95 KM and the distance from motorway to Chakdara would be covered in 45 minutes. He said 50 thousand trees would also be planted on either side of Swat Motorway to beautify it.He said 1.3 KM lengthy double tunnel is the first ever twin tube tunnels in the history of Pakistan which have been constructed with day and night work. He said 81 KM lengthy motorway has 17 Interchanges, 21 bridges, 533 small structures. He said Swat Motorway is four lanes and it has the capacity of six lanes in future. DG FWO also thanked the Chief Minister for taking special interest and inspecting the project time and again but also showed generosity in provision of funds for the project which made it possible to inaugurate an important section of this project today.—APP