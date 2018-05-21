Swat Motorway to bring prosperity in backward northern districts of KP: Speaker

PESHAWAR : Speaker Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said Swat Motorway would bring prosperity in backward and ignored northern districts of the province besides contacting these areas with rest of the country through motorway. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Swat Motorway 1st phase here at Kernal Sher Khan Interchange, the speaker said that 81 kilometer long Swat Motorway was constructed from own provincial resources. He said that the motorway would connect the northern districts with rest of the country through motorway that would providing best travelling facilities to the tourists as well as the local people. He said that the cost of the mega project was Rs 40 billion and it would promote tourism in the northern districts of the province besides creating economic opportunities for the local people. The speaker said that a huge industrial zone is being established near Rashakai under the CPEC project that would provide employment opportunities to 2 million people of the province and help reduce issue of unemployment. The motorway was inaugurated by Chief Minister KP Pervez Khatta

Related