Swat motorway to be opened on May 1

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in a meeting with a federal minister for communication decided to open up the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flag ship project Swat Motorway for all sort of vehicular traffic. The Swat Motorway will be inaugurated on 1st May 2019.

The meeting took place at the Federal Ministry for Communication Islamabad was also attended by the Chairman Highways Authority, Director General Frontier Works Organization, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Secretary Communication & Works, Secretary Irrigation, Project Director Swat Motorway and others. The meeting reviewed the pace of progress on the Swat Motorway and exchanged views about the project. The meeting expected that the Swat Motorway would be ready for inauguration therefore it decided 1st May 2019 to hold the inaugural ceremony for formal vehicular traffic.

