Swat motorway to be extended to Mingora: Mahmood

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan hinted at extension of Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Mingora, Swat and directed for accelerated work on the second stretch from Katlang Interchange to Chakdara including construction of bridges, interchanges and tunnels as expeditiously as possible. He also directed for the land acquisition for the CPEC City Nowshera, Cement Plant Haripur and completion of Nowshera Medical College on priority basis. The provincial government would ensure to complete the ongoing schemes in the first go and this would be implemented under all circumstances.

He was presiding over a meeting on Swat Motorway work, on which has been carried out through Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and other development schemes throughout the province at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Akbar Ayub, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr Khan, Managing Director Swat Motorway, Commandant Brig. Ashfaq and others attended.

The meeting was briefed about the developmental schemes carried out through FWO in the province. It was informed about the 81 KM long Swat Motorway comprising seven interchanges that will cost Rs. 34.165 billion. The Swat Motorway has been completed from Karnel Sher Khan Interchange to Katlang, a 50 KM long stretch. The tunnel excavation and cutting have been completed and work such as concrete linings and other allied construction work was going on with full swing.

Chief Minister directed for the timely completion of the project adding that the completion of Swat Motorway and Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar would be completed as expeditiously as possible. He warned against any delay of both the projects. He also directed for taking expeditious steps such as acquiring police, buying vehicles and other requirements and facilities. He also directed for the resolution of problems hindering the completion of Nowshera Medical College and Cement Plant Haripur. The government would provide resources for the early completion of Nowshera Medical College and acquisition of land for Cement Plant Haripur.

Mahmood Khan directed to speed up construction work on projects on public interest as his government has already made up its mind to complete the ongoing schemes for the early facilitation of people. We wanted to give relief to the people and ensure fruitful and result oriented utilization of public resources in the most required areas for the benefit of the people.

