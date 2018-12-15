Swat, Hangu register victories in inter district KP Football Championship

Peshawar

District Swat and Hungu recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Football Championship being played at Younis Stadium Mardan on Friday.

Main Branch Manager National Bank of Pakistan Mardan Nasir Jamal was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players of all the four teams were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary and Chairman District Football Association Ali Gohar, former international footballer Zahir Ali Shah, officials, players and large number of spectators also witnessed the thrilling matches.

In the first match Swat defeated Kohat in a one-sided affair and most of the time dominated the proceedings by giving no time to the rival forwards to strike back. Swat first raided the rival defence with a combine move made by right winger Tayyab.

Both Tayyab and Zahir, the center striker, exchanges the ball from the center line when they reached in front of the goal-mouth Tayyab slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt.

The early goal lead injected new vigor in the rank of Swat who made some more inroads as a result it was in the 28th minute this time center striker Zahir Khan netted a fine goal on the pass of right winger Tayyab.

On the other hands, Kohat also managed their position and struggled hard to reduce the margin but due to man to man marking Kohat forwards failed to click. Swat was leading 2-0 at half-time.

It was the second session in which Swat fully got control over the position of the ball and made some good rallies of attacks as a result it was in the 57th minute when this time inner striker Ihsan dispatched a beautiful goal on the field attempt.

When taking 3-0 lead, Swat played with free hands putting the rival defence under tremendous pressure but did not score more goals. Kohat forwards comprising Imtiaz, Iqbal Khan and Javed with mid-fielder Zakir Ullah played well but they were failed to reduce the margin. Thus Swat won the match by 3-0.

In the second match Hangu trounced Abbottabad on a shoot-out. Hangu first took the lead through center striker Javed on the field attempt. It was a right winger Shahid Islam move who travelled past three defenders and send a beautiful cross in front of the goal-mouth wherein Javed connected it into the net to make the tally 1-0.

After taking lead, Hangu also made some good rallies of attack but they were failed in scoring more goals.

On the other hands, Abbottabad despite conceding a goal managed their position and made attacking moves as a result it was in the 49th minute when Huzaifa tied the tally 1-1 through field attempt. When both the teams were tied 1-1, it was decided to award them five each penalty kicks on which Hangu converted all five attempts but for Abbottabad their players only availed four attempts and Farhman missed the target. Thus Hangu won the match by 6-5.

Khair-Ul-Amin, Ali Rehman, Abbas Khan supervised the matches while Ajmal Shah acted as match commissioner.—APP

