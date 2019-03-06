Swat first time hosts female Bedminton tournament

Islamabad

First time in the history of Pakistan, the three-day provincial badminton tournament for female has been started in Swat with colorful opening. Talking to private news channel , organizer of the tournament Zafar Ali said , the climate in the valley is perfect for female sports and if some effort is made ,Swat can be the best national women bedminton team. While revealing the details of the tournament , he also appreciated the efforts of the government for promoting the sports activities in local levels.

He said it will be very useful event for the young female players in Swat.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp