Swat Expressway to usher in new era development

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has disclosed that the 81 kilometer Swat Expressway expected to completed by December 2018 would usher in a new era of socio-economic development of the area. He expressed these views during his visit to the Swat Expressway project. The expressway will have seven interchanges. Frontier Works Organization (FWO) officials informed the chief minister that 60 km long section of the expressway had been completed while work on the remaining portions was underway in full swing.

The Chief Minister said the Swat Expressway was a flagship project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government that would boost economic and tourism activities, besides providing a comfortable mode of transportation to commuters from Swabi to Chakdarra.

He said the provincial government was taking steps to complete Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit project, which had suffered delays due to litigation, at the earliest.

