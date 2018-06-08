Swara Bhaskar controversy

A recent interview of cast of “Veere Di Wedding” has stirred up controversy, When asked about the ban that has been imposed in Pakistan due to vulgarity and such, Swara Bhaskar, one of the leading actresses in the film, called Pakistan a “Failing State” saying she didn’t expect any better from it. But the Internet never forgets and like it or not it comes back to expose you.

A clip surfaced on the internet shortly after her comments. It contained the video of Bhasker’s comments, alongside a snippet from an interview Bhasker gave during her visit to Lahore. Both these clips show the contradicting views of the actress on Pakistan. While the one from Pakistan shows her claiming that Lahore is the best city she has ever visited, the recent one from India shows her belittling Pakistan in an equally passionate manner. “I learnt the word ‘janab’ because I thought I should show some manners here,” she said in Lahore. “Pakistanis have a way worse vocabulary than we do, I know,” she said in her recent interview while arguing against the ban on her movie in Pakistan for strong language.

Many Pakistani Actors came forward to defend the honor of Pakistan. Responding to the controversial comments, they said that Pakistan is not a failing state. It is the state which produced and is producing great dramas, music that most Indian audience prefer watching and listening.

SYED SHAFIN AHMED

Karachi

