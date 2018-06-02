Svitolina stunned by Buzarnescu at French Open

Paris

Mihaela Buzarnescu had not won a main draw grand slam match before this week. On Friday she eliminated Elina Svitolina from the French Open.

Elina Svitolina was expected to challenge for French Open glory but the fourth seed was dumped out by Mihaela Buzarnescu in the third round on Friday. After triumphing at the Internazionali d’Italia by comfortably beating Simona Halep less than two weeks ago, Svitolina looked set for a deep run at Roland Garros.

However, the Ukrainian went down 6-3 7-5 against Buzarnescu, who will face Madison Keys in the fourth round after she overcame Naomi Osaka.

Buzarnescu had never won a main draw match at a grand slam prior to this week, but she got her third in the space of five days by hitting 20 more winners than Svitolina.

The world number four was far below her best, committing 29 unforced errors and only managing to win 46 per cent of points on her first serve.

Svitolina missed a chance to force a decider after breaking for a 5-4 lead in the second set, and Buzarnescu – ranked 377th in the world just a year ago – turned the match around to claim the biggest upset of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Two-time champion Maria Sharapova edged closer to a possible French Open last-16 duel with old rival Serena Williams on Thursday as top seed Simona Halep and 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza breezed into the third round.

Sharapova, the 2012 and 2014 champion in Paris, needed five match points to see off Croatia’s Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-4 in a tie which featured 10 breaks of serve.

Former world number one Sharapova, seeded 28 this year, will face Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova for a place in the fourth round.

“She’s playing great,” Sharapova told Eurosport Russia of Pliskova, a player she defeated in their only previous meeting in the 2015 Fed Cup final.

“She won a big title in Stuttgart, so I have to be ready to this match and I’ll be ready.”

Serena is a possible opponent but the three-time champion still has her second round to play Thursday against Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.

Sharapova is playing Roland Garros for the first time since 2015. The 31-year-old was serving a doping ban in 2015 and was refused a wildcard by Roland Garros organisers last year. Williams is a three-time champion in Paris and playing her first Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open.

All eyes will again be on her striking black catsuit which dominated headlines after her first round win over Kristyna Pliskova and has caused some to question whether or not it’s legal.—AFP