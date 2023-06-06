Suzuki Wagon R price June 2023

Suzuki Wagon R is a famous and known vehicle produced by Japanese automaker Suzuki which gained popularity in Pakistan and several other countries due to its affordability, and fuel efficiency.

The hatch-back vehicle known for its compact size, modern interior, and versatile design, remained among top-selling models. Its latest dimensions, and spacious cabin, are perfect for desi infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

Once the affordable car now comes in over 3 million price bracket as the country’s leading carmaker announced back-to-back price hike.

Latest Wagon R price in Pakistan

As of June 5, Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Variants Latest Price 
Wagon R VXR 3,214,000
Wagon R VXL 3,412,000
Wagon R AGS 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R Engine

Suzuki Wagon R Mileage

Suzuki Wagon R Specs

Suzuki Wagon R Installment Plans 2023

In a notification, Suzuki revealed the prices of all vehicles, including the Suzuki Wagon R.

To ease people’s plights, Bank Alfalah, and Pak Suzuki formulated Installment plans for Wagon R, offering its all variants.

Bank Alfalah offers easy installment plans which can go up to five years with a down payment ranging from 30-50 percent. Below is a chart of all options concerning equity and a period of five years.

Suzuki Wagon R Installment Plans 2023

