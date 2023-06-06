Suzuki Wagon R price June 2023

Suzuki Wagon R is a famous and known vehicle produced by Japanese automaker Suzuki which gained popularity in Pakistan and several other countries due to its affordability, and fuel efficiency.

The hatch-back vehicle known for its compact size, modern interior, and versatile design, remained among top-selling models. Its latest dimensions, and spacious cabin, are perfect for desi infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

Once the affordable car now comes in over 3 million price bracket as the country’s leading carmaker announced back-to-back price hike.

Latest Wagon R price in Pakistan

As of June 5, Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Variants Latest Price Wagon R VXR 3,214,000 Wagon R VXL 3,412,000 Wagon R AGS 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R Engine

Suzuki Wagon R Mileage

Suzuki Wagon R Specs

Suzuki Wagon R Installment Plans 2023