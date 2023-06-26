Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most famous cars in Pakistan, once touted as number one selling car still continues huge market despite the slowdown of vehicles sales amid economic crisis.

The hatchback known gained popularity in Pakistan and several other countries due to its affordability, and fuel efficiency. It’s compact size, modern interior, and versatile design, remained among people’s favorite, and dimensions, and spacious cabin, are perfect for Pakistani infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

Latest Wagon R price in Pakistan

Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Variants Latest Price Wagon R VXR 3,214,000 Wagon R VXL 3,412,000 Wagon R AGS 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R Engine

Suzuki Wagon R Mileage