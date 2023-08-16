Suzuki Wagon R is said to be the perfect car if you mostly need a vehicle within the city. As the Pakistani auto industry remained under pressure, Suzuki Wagon R is still counted among the top-selling cars of Japanese automakers.

Suzuki Wagon R hatchback is great value for money and has the option of a peppy engine. The hatchback car known gained traction and several other countries due to its affordability, and fuel efficiency. Its compact size, modern interior, and versatile design remained among people’s favorite, and its dimensions, and spacious cabin, are perfect for Pakistani infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

Latest Wagon R price in Pakistan

Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Variants Latest Price Wagon R VXR 3,214,000 Wagon R VXL 3,412,000 Wagon R AGS 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R Engine

Suzuki Wagon R Mileage