Suzuki Wagon R Installment Plans June 2023

Suzuki Wagon R is a known car produced by the country’s oldest automaker Pak Suzuki and the model gained quite popularity due to its affordability, and fuel efficiency.
The famous hatchback remained among the top-selling models as its latest dimensions, and spacious cabin, are ideal for local infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.
Amid an ongoing economic meltdown, the country’s sector remained under pressure and companies jacked up prices, which are an all-time high.
As people are struggling to buy cars, several banks rolled out easy installments for buyers.
Suzuki Wagon R and Bank Alfalah Loan Plans
Bank Alfalah, and Pak Suzuki formulated Installment plans for Wagon R, offering its all variants.
Wagon R latest Installment Plans
Bank Alfalah rolled out installment plans which can go up to five years with a down payment as low as 30 percent. Here is a chart of all options concerning equity and a period.
With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR
|Total Price
|Down Payment
|Bank Participation
|Monthly Installment
|2,421,000
|726,300
|1,694,700
|46,671
With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR
|Total Price
|Down Payment
|Bank Participation
|Monthly Installment
|2,421,000
|1,210,500
|1,210,500
|33,336
With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL
|Total Price
|Down Payment
|Bank Participation
|Monthly Installment
|2,564,000
|769,200
|1,794,800
|49,428
With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL
|Total Price
|Down Payment
|Bank Participation
|Monthly Installment
|2,564,000
|1,282,000
|1,282,000
|35,305
Latest Wagon R price in Pakistan
As of June 2023, Suzuki Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.
|Variants
|Latest Price
|Wagon R VXR
|3,214,000
|Wagon R VXL
|3,412,000
|Wagon R AGS
|3,741,000