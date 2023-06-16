Suzuki Wagon R Installment Plans June 2023

Suzuki Wagon R is a known car produced by the country’s oldest automaker Pak Suzuki and the model gained quite popularity due to its affordability, and fuel efficiency.

The famous hatchback remained among the top-selling models as its latest dimensions, and spacious cabin, are ideal for local infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

Amid an ongoing economic meltdown, the country’s sector remained under pressure and companies jacked up prices, which are an all-time high.

As people are struggling to buy cars, several banks rolled out easy installments for buyers.

Suzuki Wagon R and Bank Alfalah Loan Plans

Bank Alfalah, and Pak Suzuki formulated Installment plans for Wagon R, offering its all variants.

Wagon R latest Installment Plans

Bank Alfalah rolled out installment plans which can go up to five years with a down payment as low as 30 percent. Here is a chart of all options concerning equity and a period.

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

Total Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Installment 2,421,000 726,300 1,694,700 46,671

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

Total Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Installment 2,421,000 1,210,500 1,210,500 33,336

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

Total Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Installment 2,564,000 769,200 1,794,800 49,428

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

Total Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Installment 2,564,000 1,282,000 1,282,000 35,305

Latest Wagon R price in Pakistan

As of June 2023, Suzuki Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.