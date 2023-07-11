Suzuki Wagon R offers is an affordable hatchback model available in Pakistani market that as its sporty design and performance make it hot choice in mid-level cars.
The vehicle is a known model produced by the country’s oldest automaker Pak Suzuki and it gained huge popularity due to its affordability, and fuel efficiency. Wagon R remained among the top-selling models of Suzuki along with Alto as its dimensions, and spacious cabin, are ideal for local infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.
As all carmakers increased prices of all units, Suzuki remained under pressure and companies jacked up prices, which are an all-time high. To facilitate buyers, several banks offered easy installments.
Latest Wagon R latest price in Pakistan
As of June 2023, Suzuki Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.
|Variants
|Latest Price
|Wagon R VXR
|3,214,000
|Wagon R VXL
|3,412,000
|Wagon R AGS
|3,741,000
Wagon R latest Installment Plans
Bank Alfalah, and Pak Suzuki came up with easy Installment plans for Wagon R. Bank Alfalah rolled out installment plans which can go up to five years with a down payment as low as 30 percent. Here is a chart of all options concerning equity and a period.
With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR
|Total Price
|Down Payment
|Bank Participation
|Monthly Installment
|3,214,000
|964,300
|68,443
With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR
|Total Price
|Down Payment
|Bank Participation
|Monthly Installment
|3,214,000
|1,607,000
|1,607,000
|48,888
With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL
|Total Price
|Down Payment
|Bank Participation
|Monthly Installment
|3,412,000
|1,023,600
|2,388,400
|72,660
With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL
|Total Price
|Down Payment
|Bank Participation
|Monthly Installment
|3,412,000
|1,706,000
|1,706,000
|51,900
