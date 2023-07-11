Suzuki Wagon R offers is an affordable hatchback model available in Pakistani market that as its sporty design and performance make it hot choice in mid-level cars.

The vehicle is a known model produced by the country’s oldest automaker Pak Suzuki and it gained huge popularity due to its affordability, and fuel efficiency. Wagon R remained among the top-selling models of Suzuki along with Alto as its dimensions, and spacious cabin, are ideal for local infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

As all carmakers increased prices of all units, Suzuki remained under pressure and companies jacked up prices, which are an all-time high. To facilitate buyers, several banks offered easy installments.

Latest Wagon R latest price in Pakistan

As of June 2023, Suzuki Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Variants Latest Price Wagon R VXR 3,214,000 Wagon R VXL 3,412,000 Wagon R AGS 3,741,000

Wagon R latest Installment Plans

Bank Alfalah, and Pak Suzuki came up with easy Installment plans for Wagon R. Bank Alfalah rolled out installment plans which can go up to five years with a down payment as low as 30 percent. Here is a chart of all options concerning equity and a period.

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

Total Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Installment 3,214,000 964,300 68,443

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

Total Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Installment 3,214,000 1,607,000 1,607,000 48,888

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

Total Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Installment 3,412,000 1,023,600 2,388,400 72,660

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

Total Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Installment 3,412,000 1,706,000 1,706,000 51,900

Latest Wagon R price in Pakistan

Conditions and requisites