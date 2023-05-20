Suzuki Wagon R Installment Plans 2023

Car prices in Pakistan including of Suzuki Wagon R surged by 150 percent to reach an all-time high as its top-of-the-line unit crossed the Rs3 million mark.

Pakistani rupee plunged, bringing down buyers’ hope of buying their dream car or upgrading their existing ride. Along with currency devaluation and import curbs on raw materials pushed automobile prices which are at an all-time high despite the revocation of regulatory duty.

Almost all car makers increased prices drastically and the country’s oldest assembler Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also jacked up prices of all models including people’s favorite Suzuki Wagon R. Suzuki’s Wagon R has been making waves ever since its introduction in Pakistan as over millions of its units were sold over the years, becoming one of most top-selling cars.

Suzuki Wagon R Prices 2023 and Bank Alfalah Loan Plans

In a notification, Suzuki revealed the prices of all vehicles, including the Suzuki Wagon R.

To ease people’s plights, Bank Alfalah, and Pak Suzuki formulated Installment plans for Wagon R, offering its all variants.

Wagon R Installment Plans

Bank Alfalah offers easy installments plans which can go up to five years with down payment ranging from 30-50 percent. Below is a chart of all options concerning equity and a period of five years.

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

