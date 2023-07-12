Pakistanis are buying Suzuki Swift due to its low maintenance, fuel efficiency and sporty look. In addition, the hatchback holds great brand value, and has better features than the previous models.

The car has gone through multiple generations of updates and redesigns and is known for its sporty and stylish design and fuel efficiency. The car earned a repute due to its peppy performance, making it a popular choice for driving within the city and daily commuting as It offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior with the latest features.

Swift is available in several engines, depending on the market and specific model year, and also comes with manual or automatic transmission options.

Some of its latest features include Halogen multi-reflector headlamps, LED projection headlamps, fog lamps LED, LED rear combination lamps. Besides a sporty exterior, its interior includes power electric steering, a manual tachometer, a modern infotainment system, electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and smart trunk opener, and cruise control.

Suzuki Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift Specs

Suzuki Swift Engine