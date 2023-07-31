Swift is Pak Suzuki’s first-class hatchback, which competes with several other vehicles and in terms of looks and performance.

The 1200cc car speaks a perfect fusion of style and performance, and its sporty design, fog lamps, unique radiator grille, and latest features make it stand with other cars.

Swift holds great brand value in the country despite the fact that its top-of-the-line unit nearly touched Rs5 million mark.

The vehicle underwent several generations of updates and redesigns and earned a repute due to its peppy performance, making it a popular choice for driving within the city and daily commuting.

The car offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior with the latest features. It is available in several engines, depending on the market and specific model year, and also comes with manual or automatic transmission options.

The car comes with Halogen multi-reflector headlamps, LED projection headlamps, fog lamps LED, LED rear combination lamps. Its power electric steering, a manual tachometer, a modern infotainment system, electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and smart trunk opener, and cruise control, make it latest ride with all options in this price bracket.

Suzuki Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT PKR 4,960,000

Additional fee of Rs25,000 for Filers and Rs75,000 for Non-Filers

Suzuki Swift Specs

Suzuki Swift Engine