Suzuki Swift is a famous compact vehicle manufactured by Pak Suzuki, the hatchback has gone through multiple generations of updates and redesigns and is known for its sporty and stylish design and fuel efficiency.

Over the years, Suzuki Swift earned a repute due to its peppy performance, making it a popular choice for driving within the city and daily commuting as It offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior with the latest features.

Swift is available in several engines, depending on the market and specific model year, and also comes with manual or automatic transmission options.

Some of its latest features include Halogen multi-reflector headlamps, LED projection headlamps, fog lamps LED, LED rear combination lamps. Besides a sporty exterior, its interior includes power electric steering, a manual tachometer, a modern infotainment system, electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and smart trunk opener, and cruise control.

Suzuki Swift Price June 2023

Models Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual 1200 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT 1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT 1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift Specs

Suzuki Swift Engine