Suzuki shuts down local bike assembly plant till end March

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Friday announced to keep its production activities suspended till end March, citing inventory shortage.

The operational plights in wake of severe import curbs continued to hit Suzuki, one of the leading bike makers in Pakistan, and it again decided to shut down the bike assembly plant.

In a stock filing, the two-wheeler giant flagged inventory shortage as the cause for the assembly plant shutdown, which will continue till March 31. The company’s automobile plant will remain operative as of now.

Earlier in February, Pak Suzuki announced the temporary shutdown of its automobile plant two times and multiple times in previous months.

It was learnt that the auto giant managed to sell less than 2,000 bikes last month, as the company was forced to increase the prices of its bikes multiple times, with its cheapest ride hovering at Rs293,000.

The auto industry of South Asian nation is mostly dependent on imports and remained under severe stress amid the shocking depreciation of the local currency, and imposed curbs on the LCs. Besides auto, several other Industries are bearing the brunt in operations these days.