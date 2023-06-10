Suzuki Mehran price June 2023

Suzuki Mehran, one of the most selling car models introduced by Suzuki has officially been discontinued in many markets, including Pakistan, where it ruled for decades. First introduced in the late 80s, Suzuki Mehran got huge popularity due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.

Backed by a compact yet robust engine, Suzuki Mehran offers a basic design with minimal features which attracted people looking for four wheeler in a budget. Over the years, Suzuki made some minor tweaks however there was no major update in shape and specifications.

Back in the 80s, Mehran was first available at Rs90,000, and in March 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at Rs0.75 million. Despite being loaded with basic features, the 800cc ride became a common sight, especially in metropolis like Lahore, and Karachi where middle-class people used it for daily commutes.

The car survived in the market for decades due to its built design which managed to bear the brunt of poor infrastructure while its compact size made it a good choice while maneuvering in congested traffic.

As Suzuki officially puts the curtain on the new Mehran, the model still holds a portion of market when it comes to basic models. Amid the economic meltdown, people are facing record-high car prices, but Suzuki Mehran is still available in a considerable price bracket.

Suzuki Mehran latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Mehran 2023 price ranges between Rs7 lacs to Rs13 lacs, as it depends on the model and condition of the vehicle.