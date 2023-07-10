Pakistan has a deep connection with iconic Suzuki Mehran, the hatchback that ruled for decades. The 800cc is a globally obsolete vehicle and we were the last to produce it about five years back.

Mehran, introduced by Pak Suzuki, the country’s oldest carmaker, was first introduced in 80s, but still has popularity due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.

Known for its compact yet robust engine, the basic vehicle offers a minimal design with basic features that attracted huge masses. Over the years, the car made some minor changes however there was no major update in shape and specifications.

In 80s, Suzuki Mehran was introduced at a price of Rs90,000, and in March 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at Rs7.5 lacs. Mehran survived in the market for decades due to its built design which managed to bear the brunt of poor infrastructure while its compact size made it a good choice while maneuvering in congested traffic.

As Pak Suzuki ends the Mehran production, the model still holds a portion of the market when it comes to basic models. Amid the economic meltdown, people are facing record-high car prices, but Suzuki Mehran is still available in a considerable price bracket.

Suzuki Mehran latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Mehran is available in the market between the range of Rs7- 13 lacs, depending on the model and condition of the vehicle.