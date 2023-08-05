Suzuki Mehran, the famous hatchback introduced by the country’s oldest car assembler, got a multitude of titles, like ‘Boss’ while it was the first truly affordable car for the salaried class that ruled the roads for decades.

In the current times, Suzuki Mehran speaks of an outdated car with basic or no features, but when it was first launched, some three decades back, the car was deemed a status symbol for many people.

With decades-long relations, Pakistan has a deep connection with the iconic car, which is a globally obsolete vehicle and Pakistan was the last nation to produce it about five years back.

Mehran was a huge success due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs as the vehicle was known for its compact yet robust engine, the basic vehicle offers a minimal design.

Over the years, the car made some minor changes however there was no major update in shape and specifications. Back in the day, the 800cc car was introduced at a price of Rs90,000, and in March 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at Rs7.5 lacs.

Suzuki’s famous car was assembled between 1989 to 2019, making it the longest production run for any car in the country. As production of the Suzuki Mehran ends, the car still holds a portion of the market when it comes to basic models.

As people are facing record-high car prices for new vehicles, Suzuki Mehran is still available in a considerable price bracket.

Suzuki Mehran latest Price in Pakistan 2023

Suzuki Mehran is available in the market in the range of Rs7- 13 lacs, depending on the model and condition of the vehicle.

Suzuki Mehran Specs

Engine Size 796 cc Number of Cylinders 3 Horse Power 40 HP at 5500 RPM Torque 78 Nm at 3000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 2 Max Speed 140

Suzuki Mehran Fuel Average

Well-maintained Suzuki Mehran offers around 11-15km per Litre, but figures vary.