The fifth populous nation has a love-hate connection with the legendary Suzuki Mehran. The 800cc is a globally obsolete vehicle and Pakistan was the last country to produce it till 2018.

Suzuki Mehran is one of the selling car models introduced by Pak Suzuki, the country’s oldest carmaker. First introduced in the late 80s, Suzuki Mehran got huge popularity due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.

Known for its compact yet robust engine, Mehran offers a basic design with minimal features which attracted people looking for four-wheelers in a budget. Over the years, Suzuki made some minor changes however there was no major update in shape and specifications.

In 80s, Suzuki Mehran was introduced at a price of Rs90,000, and in March 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at Rs0.75 million. Despite being loaded with basic features, the 800cc ride became a common sight, especially in metropolis like Lahore, and Karachi where middle-class people used it for daily commutes.

The car survived in the market for decades due to its built design which managed to bear the brunt of poor infrastructure while its compact size made it a good choice while maneuvering in congested traffic.

As Suzuki officially puts the curtain on the new Mehran, the model still holds a portion of market when it comes to basic models. Amid the economic meltdown, people are facing record-high car prices, but Suzuki Mehran is still available in a considerable price bracket.

Suzuki Mehran latest Price in Pakistan

As of mid 2023, Suzuki Mehran is available in the market between the range of Rs7- 13 lacs, and it depends on the model and condition of the vehicle. Amid rupee devaluations, some models of the famous car are available at the price of Rs1.5 million in local markets.