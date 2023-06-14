Suzuki Khyber price June 2023

Suzuki Khyber is a known compact vehicle that was introduced by Pak Suzuki back in the 90s. The car was a robust build, having a repute for its affordability, compact size, and fuel efficiency.

Despite being loaded with only basic features, Suzuki Khyber is a popular choice among people who were looking for a car for daily commute.

The production of Suzuki Khyber remains discontinued for two decades now, the car still holds value for car enthusiasts who customized the car with modern engines and infotainment systems.

As Suzuki and other automakers continue to jack up car prices in Pakistan, people continue to search for classic cars, and suzuki’s famous hatchback is still spotted in metropolises.

Besides the Reliability, the availability of spare parts also made it a popular choice when it comes to resale value; Khyber offers resale value in the local market as people considered it a reliable and trusted car.

Suzuki Khyber Specifications

Suzuki Khyber latest Price in Pakistan

As of June 2023, Suzuki Khyber is available in range of Rs2–5lacs, depending on condition of the vehicle. For exact prices, you can visit your local market or check car sale and purchase online platforms.

Suzuki Khyber fuel average

The classic hatchback of the country’s leading automaker gives 15-17 Km per litre without AC.