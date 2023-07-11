Suzuki Khyber is among the famous models introduced by Suzuki classic cars in Pakistan, and the car is loved by many. The compact hatchback was robust build, having a repute for its affordability, compact size, and fuel efficiency.

The 1000cc car comes with basic features and is a popular choice among people who were looking for a basic car for daily commute.

The production of the Suzuki Khyber remains discontinued for decades now, but the car still holds value for car lovers who often make changes to the car with the latest engines and other customisations.

As leading car makers increased car prices, people continue to search for old-school cars, and Suzuki Khyber is still spotted in several cities.

Khyber is known for its availability of spare parts which makes it a popular choice for resale value; it still offers resale value in the local market as people considered it a reliable and trusted car.

Suzuki Khyber Specifications

Suzuki Khyber latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Khyber is available in range of Rs2–5lacs, depending on condition of the vehicle. For exact prices, you can visit your local market or check car sale and purchase online platforms.

Suzuki Khyber fuel average

The classic hatchback of the country’s leading automaker gives 15-17 Km per litre without AC.