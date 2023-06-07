Suzuki installment plans for used cars 2023

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki Motor Company, the manufacturer of Suzuki cars in Pakistan, rolled out new installment plans for used vehicles as the prices of new cars touched record high.

New plans shared by Suzuki Pakistan will help people to upgrade their rides in these times when prices of new cars moved into no man’s land where only privileged can afford them.

Details shared by the country’s leading auto manufacturer show that the installment plan is available at all authorized Suzuki dealerships, and it can be availed through Meezan Bank and Bank Al-Falah credit cards.

The automaker ventured with these two commercial banks, offering financing and insurance rates.

Suzuki Pakistan said they rolled out the latest offer to facilitate customers, as the offer is not limited to any certain city or region and can be availed across the country.

The company offered conventional, and Islamic finance options to Used Suzuki buyers with discounted mark-up/profit rates.

With the latest Offer, the company offered insurance options to Used Suzuki buyers with discounted rates. People can choose car model of their choice but it should be old then 9 years old, and can be financed for up to 3 years.