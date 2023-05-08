Suzuki increases bike prices in Pakistan

One of the top two-wheeler manufacturers in terms of market share, Pak Suzuki Motors, has raised the price of its motorcycles as the auto industry struggles to survive in the face of the rupee’s ongoing devaluation.

The revised pricing will take effect on May 9 and continue in effect until further notice, the firm informed its dealers in a notification.

According to the letter, the retail pricing for motorcycles that “are delivered at your dealership premises” include freight costs and the ex-factory product price.

According to the statement, the price of GD110s has increased to Rs335,000, GS150 to Rs364,000, GSX125 to Rs488,000, GR150 to Rs521,000, and GW250JP to Rs1.04 million.

“The prices listed above are subject to change without prior notice, and shipping charges will apply. Any applicable government taxes will be passed along to the purchaser.

The business assembles, manufactures, markets, and distributes Suzuki cars, pickup trucks, vans, 4x4s, motorcycles, and related spare parts locally. The Suzuki brand, on the other hand, is Japanese.

The State Bank of Pakistan imposed limitations on the opening of letters of credit (LCs) as a result of the continuing depreciation of the rupee, which has put Pakistan’s auto industry, which is heavily dependent on imports, in a precarious position. Because the nation’s reserves remained low, industries are experiencing operational challenges.

In terms of market share, Pakistan’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Atlas Honda, increased the price of motorcycles last week for the fourth time this year. The bikes’ price increased by Rs5,000–15,000 as a result of the most recent rise.