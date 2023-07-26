Suzuki is a famous bike brand with a considerable presence in the local market as the company offers a wide range of two-wheelers across different segments, including daily usage bikes, sports bikes, and adventure rides.

As prices of all companies continue to swell, Suzuki also made an increase in price for all of its models, including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

Despite the record price hike, the sales of these bikes have not slumped and Suzuki bikes are still ruling the streets.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan