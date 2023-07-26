Suzuki is a famous bike brand with a considerable presence in the local market as the company offers a wide range of two-wheelers across different segments, including daily usage bikes, sports bikes, and adventure rides.
As prices of all companies continue to swell, Suzuki also made an increase in price for all of its models, including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.
Despite the record price hike, the sales of these bikes have not slumped and Suzuki bikes are still ruling the streets.
Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan
Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GD 110s
|335,000
Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GSX 125
|488,000
Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|364,000
Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GR 150
|521,000
Suzuki bikes 24 Months easy Installment Plan with zero Markup