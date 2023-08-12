Suzuki is a known two-wheeler brand with a strong presence in the local market as the company offers a wide range of bikes including commuter bikes, sport bikes, and adventure motorcycles.

Prices of the auto giant continue to move up, while Suzuki made increases in price for all of its models, including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

Suzuki GR 150 latest price Pakistan

As bikes are getting expensive day by day, buyers are bearing the brunt to get new rides. With back-to-back hikes, Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs5lac following currency devaluation. The new price stands at a whopping PKR521,800.

Suzuki GS 150 latest price Pakistan

As of August 2023, the new price of GS 150 stands at PKR364,000.

Suzuki GR 150 Installment Plan

The top-of-the-line unit of Suzuki surpassed all other bikes while Suzuki came up with joint venture with Bank Alfalah for zero markups for up to 9 months plan.