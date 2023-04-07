Suzuki GR150 now costs Rs5lac after massive price increase; check new bike rates here

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company on Friday again increased the motorbike prices by up to Rs46,000, in the fifth such surge in the current year.

The new rates are applicable from April 07, 2023. The price increase comes as the production of one of the leading two-wheeler makers remains closed amid the economic meltdown and import restrictions.

The GD110S model got increased by Rs29,000 and it is now available at Rs322,000. The price of GSX125 rose by a staggering Rs43,000 to Rs469,000.

The notification further cited Rs32,000 increase in the price of Suzuki GS150 and the new price stands at Rs. 350,000; its old rate was Rs318,000.

The price of the company’s top-of-the-line unit Suzuki GR150 has increased to whopping Rs501,000 with a massive hike of Rs46,000.

Earlier this week, Suzuki Motor Company announced another hike for its locally assembled cars as local currency further plummeted amid the economic meltdown.