Suzuki bikes are known for being stylish while their durability and brand value make them stand among the top two-wheeler brands.

From decent mileage to style game, the Suzuki GD 110s is a complete package with a sleeky headlamp, back light, sporty design. As petrol prices soar to record high, Suzuki GD 110s make sure not to come down hard on your pocket as its Euro II technology offers an economic ride.

All models of Suzuki are famous and GD110s is also ranked among the top commute. Engineered with a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, the Suzuki GD 110s comes with an electric start and rear drum brakes.

Its beautiful digital speedometer and fuel tank aesthetics make it stand out among other bikes in its league.

Suzuki bikes updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan