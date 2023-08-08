Suzuki bikes are known for being stylish while their durability and brand value make them stand among the top two-wheeler brands.
From decent mileage to style game, the Suzuki GD 110s is a complete package with a sleeky headlamp, back light, sporty design. As petrol prices soar to record high, Suzuki GD 110s make sure not to come down hard on your pocket as its Euro II technology offers an economic ride.
All models of Suzuki are famous and GD110s is also ranked among the top commute. Engineered with a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, the Suzuki GD 110s comes with an electric start and rear drum brakes.
Its beautiful digital speedometer and fuel tank aesthetics make it stand out among other bikes in its league.
Suzuki bikes updated prices in Pakistan
Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GD 110s
|335,000
Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GSX 125
|488,000
Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|364,000
Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GR 150
|521,000