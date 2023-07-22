Suzuki is a famous brand in Pakistan, known for wide range of motorcycles that serves for all purposes and segments.
All models of Suzuki are famous and GD110s is also ranked among the top commute bikes as it offers a decent and stylish outlook. Its aero-dynamic aesthetics aimed to limit air drag.
The bike is backed by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine. The ride is equipped with an electric start and rear drum brakes. The bike is also a digital speedometer and has aero-dynamic aesthetics to decrease the air drag.
Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan
Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GD 110s
|335,000
Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GSX 125
|488,000
Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|364,000
Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GR 150
|521,000
