Suzuki is a famous brand in Pakistan, known for wide range of motorcycles that serves for all purposes and segments.

All models of Suzuki are famous and GD110s is also ranked among the top commute bikes as it offers a decent and stylish outlook. Its aero-dynamic aesthetics aimed to limit air drag.

The bike is backed by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine. The ride is equipped with an electric start and rear drum brakes. The bike is also a digital speedometer and has aero-dynamic aesthetics to decrease the air drag.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan