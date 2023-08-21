Suzuki holds a strong presence in the Pakistani market as the auto giant offers a wide range of rides including daily ride bikes, sport bikes, and adventure rides.

Suzuki GD 110S is a sleek, and sporty design, and comes with a digital speedometer, as it limits air drag. The bike offers smooth rides on long routes and is loaded with front and rear protective fenders.

Its rear suspension is adjustable in ways for a smooth and convenient riding experience. Alloy wheels further strengthen the stability of the GD 110S while its decent mileage makes it stand out among competitors.

As fuel rates continue to increase to record high, the bike makes sure not to come down hard on your pocket as its Euro II technology offers an economic ride.

All models of Suzuki are famous and GD110s is also ranked among the top commute. Engineered with a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, the Suzuki GD 110s comes with an electric start and rear drum brakes.

Its beautiful digital speedometer and fuel tank aesthetics make it stand out among other bikes in its league.

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan 2023

As of August 2023, Suzuki GD 110s is available at price of Rs335,000.

Suzuki GD 110S Installments 2023

Suzuki GD 110S Specs

Suzuki GD 110S Fuel Average

Suzuki GD 110S offers around 35-42km/litre and has a petrol tank of around 9 liters.