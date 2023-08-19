LAHORE – With power packed features, dual SRS air bags, comfortable drive and better mileage, Suzuki Cultus is one of the favourite hatchbacks in Pakistan.

Trendier looks and more space with combination of easy to read meters, there is much more to the new Cultus.

With K-series 998cc engine, the high seating position and expanded visibility increases the sense of freedom, while the interior design exudes superior comfort and space.

The elegant car can accommodate five persons at a time and it comes with drive-by-wire technology. It is available in three variants – Suzuki Cultus VXR, Suzuki Cultus VXL and Suzuki Cultus AGS.

Suzuki Cultus price update August 2023

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Rs4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus Specs

Suzuki Cultus Installment Plan by MCB